WOMANi crowns BSP’s Assistant Governor Ala ‘Most Influential’ in Islamic Business and Finance

Banko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Assistant Governor (AG) Arifa A. Ala was hailed as one of the “Most Influential Women in Islamic Business and Finance” by WOMANi, making it her second time receiving the award.

The awarding ceremony was held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on December 4th, 2023.

AG Ala is widely known for her industry-wide advocacy to strengthen the Islamic banking and finance landscape in the country, paving the way to her “Most Influential Women in Islamic Business and Finance” award.

She was also one of the speakers at the Philippine Economic and Investment Summit (PIES) and Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) 2023, where she spoke about Islamic banking opportunities in the Philippines. Her goals align with BSP’s support in the development of Islamic banking and finance in the country, which aims for the financial inclusion of all Filipinos.

Apart from this achievement, AG Ala was also named “WOMANi Five-Star Alumni and Influencer” at the prestigious “5th Annual WOMANi Symposium and Awards 2023,” hosted by the Cambridge Institute of Islamic Finance (IFA). This award was given because of the Assistant Governor’s significant contributions and accolades in elevating the Islamic finance sector’s prominence in their countries.

During the public session of the event, AG Ala explained that BSP’s promotion of Islamic banking and finance aims to benefit all Filipinos regardless of religion or gender.

She said: “Every Filipino, Muslim and non-Muslim alike, deserves to have more choices and should have access to alternative financing modes to address their financing and investment needs.”

The Assistant Governor also expressed her support for women: “When women are educated, they are empowered to make good decisions for themselves and the people around them. If we achieve this, then we will see more women leaders in the Islamic finance industry.”

The WOMANi Symposium seeks to honor the accomplishments of women leaders and experts in Islamic business and finance. These trailblazers share their insights and experiences, addressing challenges, fostering inclusivity, and reshaping the narrative of the Islamic financial landscape within the global Islamic economy.