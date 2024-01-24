One week left before Marvel Universe LIVE!

Get ready to have the ultimate Marvel experience as your favorite superheroes take center stage at the Marvel Universe LIVE! at the Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai this January 31 to February 4, 2024.

There is only one week left before your friendly neighborhood Spiderman, the Avengers, and the Guardians of the Galaxy transform the stage into a battleground to defend the universe from the forces of evil.

Doctor Strange summons the Guardians of the Galaxy to join forces against supervillains Loki and Green Goblin, with the support of Nebula.

The lineup also features Iron Man, Captain America, Black Panther, Hulk, Thor, and Black Widow, combining their superhuman forces to engage in epic battles.

Don’t miss out on the immersive video projection and cutting-edge special effects that bring the show to life. This is your chance to meet your favorite heroes and supervillains, so what are you waiting for? Grab your tickets now.

Experience a must-see spectacle brought to you by Feld Entertainment, the foremost producer of live touring family entertainment worldwide. SESLIVE! proudly organizes this event in collaboration with Live Nation and in partnership with Coca-Cola Arena. Supported by Dubai Calendar, Marvel Universe Live presents a unique opportunity for you to immerse yourself in epic magic and adventure at Dubai’s premier live entertainment destination this January.