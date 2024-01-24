Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Hontiveros calls out Quiboloy for not attending probe

Sen. Risa Hontiveros, chairing the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality, investigates reported cases involving religious group leader Apollo Quiboloy. (Photo: Senate of the Philippines/FB)

Senator Risa Hontiveros, who presided as the committee chair on women and children during the hearing on January 23, 2024, has called out Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, the self-proclaimed Appointed son of God, for not showing up to his hearing despite being invited repeatedly.

“Kayo Pastor ang dapat humarap sa susunod na pagdinig because you are being subpoenaed by this committee,” Hontiveros said.

“Hindi kayo anak ng Diyos na exempt sa awtoridad ng estado,” she added.

“Kawalan ng galang sa buong institusyon ng Senado ang inyong pagtangging humarap,” she said.

Senator Hontiveros mentioned that it is not a religious persecution.

“Ito’y pagsisiyasat sa paggamit sa paniniwala at pananalig o pananampalataya ng iba para gumawa ng kasuklam-suklam na abuso at pinsala,” she clarified

Senator Hontiveros also shared through her official Facebook page that they are looking into the Department of Justice issuing an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (Hold Departure Order) for Quiboloy.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco was asked whether Quiboloy is still in the Philippines to which he answered “Yes.”

As of now, there are no statements yet from Quiboloy himself.

