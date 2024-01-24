Did you know you can avoid Emirates ID fines? Check if you qualify!

Did you know that you can be exempted from delay penalties in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)? But only if you fit these three categories.

What are Emirates ID fines in the UAE?

An individual may incur delay penalties if they fail to renew or update their Emirates ID card within 30 days from the date of its expiry. The person may get fined AED 20 per day from their ID’s expiry date, which can go up to a maximum of AED 1000.

How do I know if I am exempted from delay penalties?

You can request exemptions from delay penalties in your Emirates ID under certain circumstances according to the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP).

These three categories are:

If you left the UAE and spent more than three months outside the country, and your card’s validity expired after you left the country. Your Emirates ID card has expired and you did not have access to your passport because it was being renewed or seized due to an ongoing court case. If this is your situation, you will need proof, such as a passport renewal receipt or an official letter from the authorities who seized the passport. If your card was issued for the period before receiving Emirati citizenship and getting the family book.

Applying for the waiving of Emirates ID fines is free of charge. The ICP has posed step-by-step instructions on their X social media account on how you can apply for the service of exemption.