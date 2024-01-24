Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Dela Rosa admits fear of going to jail due to ICC probe

Senator Bato Dela Rosa has admitted that he is afraid of going to jail and worried that he may not be able to see his grandchildren when he is imprisoned.

In a press briefing at the Senate, Dela Rosa made the remarks amid speculations that the International Criminal Court (ICC) is conducting a probe in the Philippines and may soon release a warrant of arrest.

Dela Rosa was the former Philippine National Police chief during the bloody war on drugs of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Ikaw, hindi ka ba takot na mapasok sa kulungan?,” said Dela Rosa.

“Bakit, lahat ba ng nakakulong ngayon ay talagang may kasalanan? Hindi naman. Hindi ako takot na sabihin mo na meron akong na-commit na kasalanan. No. Takot ako na makulong dahil kawawa ang mga apo ko at hindi ko na makikita,” he added.

He said that it is difficult to be imprisoned when abroad.

“’Yun lang ang akin. Buti kung makulong ka lang dito sa Pilipinas, [eh kung] ikukulong ka doon sa The Hague? Paano makakabisita ngayon ang apo mo? They will grow up lolo-less. Kawawa naman ang mga apo ko. I love my apo so much,” he added.

Dela Rosa is among respondents in the crimes against humanity case filed before the ICC.

