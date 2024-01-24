Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

BI encourages overseas Filipinos to visit PH

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal7 hours ago

Commissioner Norman Tansingco of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) shared through a press release that he supports the initiative to invite more overseas Filipinos to visit the country.

He said that encouraging more overseas Filipinos to return and spend their vacations in the country could bring about potential economic and cultural advantages, promoting closer connections within the global Filipino community.

Tansingco issued the statement in response to the suggestion put forth by House of Representatives Minority Leader Rep. Marcelino “Nonoy” Libanan to invite more OFWs to visit the Philippines.

He additionally emphasized that individuals who were previously Filipinos from countries not requiring visas, along with their spouses and accompanying children, are entitled to a one-year visa-free stay under the balikbayan privilege.

“Our focus on supporting tourism aligns with the larger goal of creating vibrant and sustainable connections with our global Filipino community,” said Tansingco.
THREE BEACH SPOTS IN THE PHILIPPINES YOU CAN GO FOR A QUICK VACATION
The Philippines has three best tourist spots if you’re into surfing or swimming on coastal waves. These are the following:
  • Boracay
  • Siargao
  • La Union (“Elyu”)

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal7 hours ago
Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal

Kate Liane Sudiacal

The bunsong babae of The Filipino Times. Kate is a budding writer striving to become a trusted voice and an iterative journalist through the portrayal of Filipino excellence in her narratives and delivering the most recent updates to both Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2024 01 24T162045.303

MoHAP hosts UAE Organ Donation and Transplantation Congress on January 27, bringing together subject matter experts

8 hours ago
iStock 472188222 e1706096631822

‘Wok’ the talk: Chinese dishes that Filipinos can’t get enough of

9 hours ago
Cami Template 72

WOMANi crowns BSP’s Assistant Governor Ala ‘Most Influential’ in Islamic Business and Finance

9 hours ago
Cami Template 71 1

Did you know you can avoid Emirates ID fines? Check if you qualify!

10 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button