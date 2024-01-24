BI encourages overseas Filipinos to visit PH

Commissioner Norman Tansingco of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) shared through a press release that he supports the initiative to invite more overseas Filipinos to visit the country.

He said that encouraging more overseas Filipinos to return and spend their vacations in the country could bring about potential economic and cultural advantages, promoting closer connections within the global Filipino community.

Tansingco issued the statement in response to the suggestion put forth by House of Representatives Minority Leader Rep. Marcelino “Nonoy” Libanan to invite more OFWs to visit the Philippines.

He additionally emphasized that individuals who were previously Filipinos from countries not requiring visas, along with their spouses and accompanying children, are entitled to a one-year visa-free stay under the balikbayan privilege.

“Our focus on supporting tourism aligns with the larger goal of creating vibrant and sustainable connections with our global Filipino community,” said Tansingco.

