UAE VPN downloads increased by 1.8 million last year

The number of virtual private network (VPN) app downloads in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) increased by 1.83 million in 2023.

With the new statistics, the total of VPN downloads in the UAE last year reached 6.1 million, according to the Global VPN Adoption Index by Atlas VPN.

The UAE’s VPN adoption rate reached 61.7 percent in 2023, making it the second highest worldwide following Qatar’s 69.87 percent. However, the UAE surpassed all previous records by having the highest number of downloaded VPN apps in the past four years.

Amid the increase in UAE VPN downloads, residents must know how to adhere to UAE guidelines regarding using such apps.

For instance, UAE Decree Law No (34) of 2021 states that VPN apps must not be used for illegal or criminal purposes. The use of a VPN app to hide someone’s IP address to gain access to websites as well as gaming and calling apps blocked by the UAE government is illegal.

UAE residents who misuse VPN apps may face imprisonment and fines from AED 500,000 to AED 2 million.