PBBM describes Coldplay concert as “unmissable” despite their Manila traffic song

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday described his experience attending the British rock band Coldplay as “unmissable.”

“Siguro by now, alam na ninyo na music lover talaga ako,” he said in an interview in Diliman, Quezon City. “I have been for a long time, I have studied music for many years. And to have somebody like Coldplay, unmissable dapat ‘yun, cannot miss.”

“By the way, it was fantastic. It was great. You can ask anybody who attended the concert, ibang klase. Hindi na ‘yung concert na pinupuntahan namin dati,” he added.

The President was reported to have used a presidential helicopter with First Lady Liza-Araneta Marcos to get to the Philippine Arena in Bocaue Bulacan for the Coldplay concert on January 19th, which received a lot of flak from netizens.

Presidential Security Group commander Maj. Gen. Nelson Morales defended the President’s actions and explained to the public that the traffic situation “posed a potential threat to the security of our President.”

During the concert, Coldplay sang about the traffic in Manila, describing it as “completely insane.”

Some TFT readers expressed their views about how the President felt about Coldplay’s song.

“That’s a big insult to the leader of the country who was also present in the concert,” one comment said.

“Tapos tuwang-tuwa pa yung iba. ‘Di ba dapat mas ma-feel ng government natin ang hiya?” another reader commented.

Manila, Philippines took the No. 1 spot for being the most congested city in the world, followed by Lima (Peru), Bengaluru (India), Sapporo (Japan), and Bogota (Columbia).