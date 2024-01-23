O! Millionaire Episode 88: Double Infinity, Double the Luck, and Double the Dedication to Save the Planet

O! Millionaire Live Draw Episode 88 doubles the fun for eco-oriented participants because it has reached double infinity weeks of serving the planet and giving rewards to those who plant trees with their Green Certificates. With the Grand Prize now at 93.5 million dirhams, participants await the announcement of the seven winning numbers that can lead them closer to their dreams. A Green Certificate costs only AED 25, which serves as an entry to the first green draw on Earth, while at the same time contributing to the expansion of Oasis Park – the first-ever self-sustaining sanctuary powered by renewable energies and collective action.

Oasis Park and its Alignment with the Global Stocktake in the UAE

The recent Global Stocktake at COP28 in the UAE brought to light the immense efforts and positive outcomes in the journey towards a sustainable future. Under the landmark UAE Consensus, discussions emphasized the need for collective action to address climate change, with a clear path to achieving net zero emissions by 2050. Fossil fuels are gradually being phased out, marking a significant step toward a cleaner Earth.

Oasis Park, a leading force in the green revolution, emerged as a key player in this global effort. The message from COP28 resonates with the mission of Oasis Park: collective action is essential to help the Earth and create a sustainable future. Oasis Park invites individuals to join this movement by supporting the initiative through O! Millionaire Green Certificates.

By purchasing O! Millionaire Green Certificates, participants actively contribute to real action. Oasis Park, as sponsored by O! Millionaire, is planting 500 trees in India every week, with plans to expand this impactful afforestation to the rest of the globe. This initiative plays a crucial role in global afforestation, contributing to the larger goal of creating a sustainable and green future.

The Seven Winning Numbers for Episode 88

The #OMillionaire Green Initiative Draw is a multi-platform draw that offers exciting prizes to participants on a weekly basis. It is the greenest draw on Earth, aiming to improve lives and make dreams come true for winners, all while creating Oasis Park – a state-of-the-art greener reality where millions of trees are expected to thrive, one per purchase of the Green Certificate.

The Live Draw takes place every Thursday at 8 PM in the local United Arab Emirates time zone (GST) and offers a thrilling experience, with actor-environmentalist Maradona Rebello as the host. It has become a big hit among participants, attracting people from all walks of life due to an excellent opportunity to participate in a global Green Initiative while standing a chance to their best lives.

The winning numbers for Episode 88’s Grand Draw are 1, 4, 5, 28, 29, 31, and 35. If you match all seven, you can win a big prize of 93.5 million dirhams. Choose the Double and Secure option at checkout to keep all your prize money – up to 187 million dirhams. The Green Certificate ID is 2MKY PVVQ. Every week, someone wins 100,000 dirhams in the Raffle Draw.

O! Millionaire makes winning easy, especially for those who care about the environment. Just match 3 out of 7 numbers to get a prize. Participants can check their winnings at https://omillionaire.com/wallet.

As the Grand Prize gets close to 100 million dirhams in the coming weeks, O! Millionaire gives more chances for a brighter future and achieving dreams. Don’t forget to tick the ‘Double the Grand Prize’ and ‘Secure the Grand Prize’ options to maximize winnings.