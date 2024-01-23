Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsPH NewsTFT News

Enrique Gil is back on the big screen as ‘Big Bird’

Screen grab from the 'I Am Not Big Bird' trailer.

Actor Enrique Gil is returning to the big screen after a three-year hiatus with his latest film ‘I Am Not Big Bird’. The trailer for the movie was released on January 19, 2024, and it is scheduled to hit theaters on February 14, 2024.

The story revolves around Enrique’s character, Luis Carpio, who is mistaken for the famous adult star in Thailand known as Big Bird, and the chaos that it brings to their adventure in Thailand, as shown in the trailer.

Enrique shared that the film was inspired by comedies back in the 90s.

“’Yan ang nakaka-miss sa 90s comedies. We wanted to bring it back,” Enrique shared during the official trailer launch.

Enrique’s latest project was “Make It With You” back in 2020 which he starred in alongside on-screen and off-screen partner Liza Soberano. The series was discontinued due to the COVID-19 pandemic and when the network ceased its free-to-air broadcast operations on May 2020. After that, Enrique took a break from the industry.

The film ‘I am Not Big Bird’ is directed by Victor Villanueva. Along with Enrique are Nikko Natividad and Red Ollero, alongside their tour guide played by Pepe Herrera.

 

 

