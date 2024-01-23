BI denies two foreign pedophiles entry in PH

Two registered sex offenders (RSO) from the United States of America were not allowed by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) to enter the country as they arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport terminal 1.

The first one was identified as Joseph Sami Sallaj, 30, who arrived from Taipei on January 19, while the other one is Eduardo Ison Balenbin, 72, who arrived from San Francisco the following day.

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco shared that both of them were immediately blacklisted and sent back to their port of origin.

“We cannot allow our country to be a hub for sex tourism. Foreign pedophiles are not welcome here, thus they will be turned away the moment they step on our airports,” he added.

According to information disclosed by the US government, Sallaj was found guilty by a Tennessee court in December 2012 for the offense of sexual battery involving a 12-year-old child. Balenbin, on the other hand, was convicted by a California court in May 2007 for engaging in lewd and lascivious acts with a child.

Last year, 171 sex offenders were denied entry in the Philippines by the Bureau of Immigration in an effort to protect women and children.