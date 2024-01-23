Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

BI denies two foreign pedophiles entry in PH

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal8 hours ago

Convicted sex offenders (L) Joseph Sami Sallaj and (R) Eduardo Ison Balenbin. (Courtesy: Bureau of Immigration/FB)

Two registered sex offenders (RSO) from the United States of America were not allowed by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) to enter the country as they arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport terminal 1.

The first one was identified as Joseph Sami Sallaj, 30, who arrived from Taipei on January 19, while the other one is Eduardo Ison Balenbin, 72, who arrived from San Francisco the following day.

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco shared that both of them were immediately blacklisted and sent back to their port of origin.

“We cannot allow our country to be a hub for sex tourism. Foreign pedophiles are not welcome here, thus they will be turned away the moment they step on our airports,” he added.
According to information disclosed by the US government, Sallaj was found guilty by a Tennessee court in December 2012 for the offense of sexual battery involving a 12-year-old child. Balenbin, on the other hand, was convicted by a California court in May 2007 for engaging in lewd and lascivious acts with a child.
Last year, 171 sex offenders were denied entry in the Philippines by the Bureau of Immigration in an effort to protect women and children.

“Their presence poses a serious risk to our women and children,” Tansingco said in a statement.

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal8 hours ago
Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal

Kate Liane Sudiacal

The bunsong babae of The Filipino Times. Kate is a budding writer striving to become a trusted voice and an iterative journalist through the portrayal of Filipino excellence in her narratives and delivering the most recent updates to both Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Cami Template 70

O! Millionaire Episode 88: Double Infinity, Double the Luck, and Double the Dedication to Save the Planet

2 hours ago
Cami Template 69

Anne Curtis responds to fan who said her birthday post for personal assistant did not suit her IG feed

4 hours ago
Screenshot 2024 01 23 143700

Enrique Gil is back on the big screen as ‘Big Bird’

5 hours ago
TFT News ILOE INSURANCE 1

OFW Guide: How to update your unemployment insurance (ILOE)

7 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button