Abu Dhabi Police: AED 1000 fine, 6 traffic points for stopping in the middle of the road without justified reason

Abu Dhabi Police reminds drivers that stopping in the middle of the road without justified reason will result in a fine of AED 1000 and six traffic points.

According to a video they recently posted on Facebook, drivers are advised to move their vehicles if there are minor traffic accidents without injuries, car breakdowns, or tire explosions to the outside of the road or the nearest safe place.

The video indicates that stopping unnecessarily in the middle of the road usually disrupts the flow of traffic and could lead to more serious collisions, injuries, and fatalities.

The video also featured clips from road cameras, illustrating instances of accidents caused by cars abruptly stopping in the middle of the road.

Drivers must also seek assistance from the Abu Dhabi Police Command and Control Center immediately to help make way for other cars to pass and prevent traffic congestion.

Watch Abu Dhabi Police’s full video here: