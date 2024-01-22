Survey shows Filipinos more worried inflation than cha-cha 

A recent survey by OCTA research group showed that the majority of Filipinos are more concerned with the impact of inflation than charter change.

The Tugon ng Masa (TNM) survey found that 73% of adult Filipinos said controlling inflation is still the top national concern.

“Across all major areas, controlling the increase in prices of basic goods and services emerges as the most urgent national concern for adult Filipinos,” the OCTA Research said.

The survey was conducted face-to-face with around 1,200 respondents.

The highest percentage where inflation was the top concern was in Mindanao.

Access to affordable food like rice, vegetables, and meat is the second most urgent concern with 45%.

Another major concern among Filipinos was creating more jobs at 36%. Some respondents also expressed concerns over increasing salaries.

Reducing poverty is at 32%, providing free quality education with 15%, fighting graft and corruption in government with 13%, promoting peace and order with 10%, and fighting criminality with 8% when it comes to the national concerns of Filipinos.

Only 1% of respondents believe that Charter Change (Cha-Cha) should be a major concern.