RTA reveals reduced travel time in several Dubai locations by 50%

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) stated that it has successfully reduced the travel time in some locations in Dubai by 50% after completing a package of traffic improvements in 14 locations in the said emirate. 

The project, which included 45 traffic solutions as a part of the Rapid Traffic Improvements Plan, allowed for the increase of the roads’ vehicle capacity by up to 25%. 

This initiative aims to increase the efficiency and safety of the roads in Dubai.

Abdullah Yousef Al Ali, Executive Director of the Traffic and Roads Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority, said that the project will extend throughout 2024, including traffic improvement in 31 locations in Dubai. Some of these roads are Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Al Awir Street, Abu Bakr Al Siddiq Street, and Al Rabat Street. Al Khail Street and Al Maidan Street.

Among the most significant changes last year was the free right exit from Al Asayel Street to the Financial Center Street towards Al Khail Street. By doing so, the government was able to improve the flow of traffic and reduce travel time from five minutes to just one minute. 

Moreover,  they increased lanes that lead to the roundabout as well as utilized the existing bridge to reduce traffic, allowing for a decrease in travel time to enter and exit the Dubai Production District and the Dubai Sports City District by 50%.

Aside from this, the Authority also increased the lanes of the right-hand exit from Rabat Street to the Business Bay Crossing as well as the Emirates Road exit towards the Maliha Street Intersection (Exit 71) to reduce congestion.

