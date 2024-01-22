Pia Cayetano serves as first female chairperson of Blue Ribbon

In the plenary session on Monday, January 22, 2024, Pia Cayetano was elected as the chairperson for the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee and is now the first female to serve as chairperson for the said committee.

Cayetano replaced Senator Francis Tolentino who submitted his resignation on January 22, 2024, when the regular sessions resumed. Tolentino left his post due to an agreement with the Senate leadership that he would only be serving for one and a half years.

The Blue Ribbon Commitee is tasked to investigate on alleged wrongdoings of the government – not limited to its officials, attached agencies, and government-owned and controlled corporations – to suggest new laws or proposals of amendments to existing laws.

Cayetano is also the chairperson for Senate Committee on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Innovation, and Futures Thinking in the 19th Congress.