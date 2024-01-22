Pia Cayetano named as Senate Blue Ribbon Committee chairperson 

Senators voted for Cayetano to replace Senator Francis Tolentino who resigned from the post.

Senate Majority Joel Villanueva who moved to elect Cayetano and disclosed that Tolentino tendered his resignation on January 22.

Villanueva said the committee members will remain the same na only the chairperson will be replaced.

Tolentino made the announcement of leaving the powerful senate committee last December citing that he agreed to only serve until 2022.

“We congratulate our first-ever female chairperson of the Senate Blue Ribbon committee,” said Senator Koko Pimentel.

“We are very honored that Senator Pia Cayetano is the new chairperson,” said Senate President Migz Zubiri