Bubbling bliss: Participants create lasting memories at Bubble Run

On January 20, 2024, thousands of runners from over 200 countries gathered at Expo City to partake in the exuberant Bubble Run. This kaleidoscopic spectacle brought together a diverse assembly, including individuals, company teams, families with children, and groups of friends, all immersing themselves in a bubbling sea of joyous memories.

The Bubble Run, an event characterized by its infectious enthusiasm, featured two distinct races—4km and 8km. Designed as a non-competitive affair, the run was friendly to families with little kids. Even participating adults signed up to unleash their inner child and unwind in the event.

The excitement rippled through the air as participants heeded the staff’s advice, arriving an hour early to claim their merchandise. By 3 PM, the runners had lined up in front of the blue tents to claim their packets, which contained shirts, bibs, and Bubble Run stickers.

The event venue was not just about running; it also featured a stage playing lively music with bubble-producing machines on the sides. The atmosphere buzzed with excitement as runners gathered in front of the stage, cheering for the Bubble Run event. Many participants also did their stretching, ready to traverse the bubbly course, with the promise of a shiny medal awaiting them at the finish line.

Len Panopio, one of the participants, was spotted running alongside her husband at the event. Len’s friend invited her to the event, prompting her to extend the invitation to her husband later on. The couple also shared that it was their first time running in the Bubble Run and expressed how it was a unique experience for them.

Bubble Run was also a fun event for friends Christina Jimenez and Aerien Mendoza Andaya. The two who initially met each other at another running event, seized the opportunity to dive into the Bubble Run fun.

Their infectious joy was evident as they gleefully shared their experience: “Masaya,” they said. “Para po kaming bata. Sobrang nag-e-enjoy kami.” They also shared that the bubble bath emerged as their favorite part of the event.

As the bubbly echoes of laughter lingered, it was clear that the Bubble Run had successfully blended fitness, joy, and camaraderie into an unforgettable event.

If you’re eager to dive into the bubbly world of joy and excitement, keep an eye on Bubble Run’s social media channels and website for the latest updates and upcoming events. Join the global community in celebrating the spirit of fun, friendship, and fitness that defines the Bubble Run experience.

Get ready to embrace your inner child and create memories that will last a lifetime!