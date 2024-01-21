Jiro Manio ready to return to show business after full recovery

Former child actor Jiro Manio revealed that he is not closing his doors to return to show business but he has to be cleared by his doctors and when he’s declared as fully recovered from past disorders.

Jiro recently went viral after he sold his Best Actor trophy for the film Magnifico to Youtube channel Pinoy Pawnstars.

Jiro admitted in an interview with Boy Abunda that he misses showbiz and he believes that he is still a good actor.

“Pinagbawalan ng mga doctor sa rehab baka maging effect ng stress ko, magkasakit ako ulit. Hanggang ngayon, nag-te-take ako ng medicine,” he said.

Jiro revealed that doctors at the rehabilitation center forbade him a number of things.

“Bawal mapuyat, bawal masyado magalit. Bawal yung mga substance,” said Jiro.

Jiro revealed that he still receives offers and people will walk randomly to him and ask him when would he return to showbiz

“Sinasabi ko sa kanila, kailangan ko ng full recovery,” the former child actor said.