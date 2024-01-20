Filipinos in Abu Dhabi anticipate vibrant Sinulog 2024 celebration

Abu Dhabi’s Katolikong Pinoy community is eagerly preparing for the Sinulog 2024 festivities, set to take place at St Joseph Church on January 21, 2024. According to Bro. Rommel Pangilinan, the Social Media Director of Katolikong Pinoy sa Abu Dhabi, the community’s heartfelt prayer is for Senor Santo Niño to bless every Filipino Catholic in Abu Dhabi and their families.

Bro. Rommel expressed their excitement for the upcoming celebration, stating, “Hapit sa amo Senor Santo Niño, ito ang samo at panalangin namin na dumaan ka sa amin sa bawat isang Katolikong Pinoy sa Abu Dhabi at mga pamilya namin.”

The program for Sinulog 2024 kicks off at 11:00 AM with the Rosary, followed by an introduction commentator at 1:00 PM. The highlight of the day is the Grand Procession scheduled to start at 1:40 AM, featuring various groups, including devotees with replicas of Sto. Niño, kids wearing Sto. Niño costumes, and organizations like United Cebuanos – Dubai Chapter, Friends of Divine Mercy, and Couples for Christ – Abu Dhabi.

The entrance procession for the Holy Mass includes the participation of KPAD Altar Servers, lectors, and Fr. Troy De Los Santos, OFM Cap. The Sinulog Mardi Gras Ritual Presentation will be followed by presentations from different groups such as United Cebuanos – Dubai Chapter, El Shaddai, Friends of Divine Mercy, and Couples for Christ – Abu Dhabi.

Fr. Troy De Los Santos, OFM Cap., will deliver an inspirational message, and the program will conclude with the United Cebuanos – Abu Dhabi Chapter presenting the “Love Cebu” finale dance, lasting 19 minutes. A photo session with all participants, KPAD members, Fr. Troy, and Fr. Chito B. Bartolo, OFM Cap., will wrap up the event.

For those eager to witness this vibrant celebration, the procession is scheduled to start at 11:30 AM. The entire community welcomes everyone to join the festivities at St Joseph Church and experience the cultural richness of Sinulog 2024.