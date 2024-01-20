Drive smart, park smarter: Abu Dhabi cautions OFWs on leaving unattended running cars

OFW car owners, beware!

The Abu Dhabi Police publish a Facebook post warning many drivers about the dangers of leaving their cars during brief stops.

The Traffic and Security Patrol Directorate reminded car owners about Article Five of Clause Four of the Traffic Rules, which states that drivers should “refrain from parking the vehicle in places where it is prohibited to park.”

If the driver is forced to park on the road, they must ensure the safety of traffic on the road and not leave the running car unattended.

Article No. 70 of the Federal Traffic Law states that drivers will get fined AED 500 if they do not comply with traffic signs and instructions.

This warning is for all drivers who leave their vehicles unattended while making short errands, whether it is buying from shops in petrol stations, getting cash from automated teller machines (ATMs), or getting out of the car for prayers, which may increase the risk of robbery.

Drivers were also warned against leaving their vehicles running as it may result in parents accidentally leaving their children, especially infants, inside the cars.