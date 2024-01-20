An OFW wins 9th position in Workforce category at Emirates Labour Market Award

An overseas Filipino worker (OFW) secured the 9th position in the Emirates Labour Market Award’s Workforce category.

In a video published on Facebook, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) featured an OFW named Ricardo Rias who won AED 11,000 as well as other various benefits from the award.

“I’m working at Greenwood International School as a general maintenance,” Rias, who has been in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for 15 years, shared in the video. “We’re doing means of maintenance, everything from electrical plumbing, printing—everything.”

“I’m so happy and surprised,” the OFW said. “I feel flattered and proud. They’re proud of me once they heard that I won.”

Rias also shared about his company, saying that he and other co-workers “were treated as a family, not a co-worker.”

Considering the prize Rias won, he said he would pay his daughter’s tuition at the university.

“I’ve been struggling financially, to tell you honestly,” he said. “It’s a big help for me.”

The Emirates Labour Market Award is organized by the MOHRE, allowing everyone to recognize the efforts of the private sector establishments by honoring leading business persons and employees.