Jinggoy Estrada says plunder acquittal is a ‘vindication’ 

Senator Jinggoy Estrada said the acquittal of his plunder case by the Sandiganbayan is a welcome development and a vindication of his name.

Estrada was charged for plunder over the multi-billion peso pork barrel scam.

“This is a vindication of my name and I am emerging victorious at this point,” said Estrada after the promulgation of his case in an interview with reporters on Friday.

Estrada said that the court’s decision means that he “did not steal any money and did not receive any money.”

Estrada’s legal counsel Atty. Alexis Abastillas Suarez said the acquittal is a big victory for the senator.

The lawmaker however was found guilty of one count of direct bribery and two counts of indirect bribery. Estrada admitted that he was surprised over the bribery conviction.

“I am so surprised because based on the info sheet there was no bribery or indirect or direct bribery filed in the info sheet. It is only the case of plunder and I have been acquitted, exonerated,” he said.

Estrada said that despite the bribery conviction, he will continue to exhaust legal remedies.

“Nothing is final, okay. That is appealing. We will file the necessary MR (motion for reconsideration) before the SB (Sandiganbayan). I will instruct my lawyers to exhaust all legal remedies,” he said.