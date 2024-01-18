Latest NewsGlobalNewsPH NewsTFT News

Two more Filipinos to debut in new Korean girl group

South Korean reality competition “Universe Ticket” has announced that two more Filipinos will be debuting its newly formed K-pop girl group.

The Korean show ‘Universe Ticket” just aired its final episode and the newest K-pop girl group, UNIS, has completed its members.

Filipina singer Elisia Parmisano was the first member of the group and two more joined the lineup including the 22-year-old Filipino-Korean Jin Hyeon-ju and 16-year-old Gehlee Dangca from Las Piñas.

“UNIS” will be the first K-pop group with a Filipino line.

Other members of UNIS are Nana, Oh Yoona, Kotoko, Lim Seo-won, and Bang Yunha.

Elisia made history as the first Filipino to rank first in a Korean survival show. The show has yet to announce the debut date of the new group.

The show featured singer and actress Kim Se-jeong, singer Younha, and record producer Adora as judges.

