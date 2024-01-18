Two more Filipinos to debut in new Korean girl group

South Korean reality competition “Universe Ticket” has announced that two more Filipinos will be debuting its newly formed K-pop girl group.
The Korean show ‘Universe Ticket” just aired its final episode and the newest K-pop girl group, UNIS, has completed its members.
Filipina singer Elisia Parmisano was the first member of the group and two more joined the lineup including the 22-year-old Filipino-Korean Jin Hyeon-ju and 16-year-old Gehlee Dangca from Las Piñas.
“UNIS” will be the first K-pop group with a Filipino line.
[🎥] Say Hello to ‘UNIS’!👋
Other members of UNIS are Nana, Oh Yoona, Kotoko, Lim Seo-won, and Bang Yunha.
Elisia made history as the first Filipino to rank first in a Korean survival show. The show has yet to announce the debut date of the new group.
The show featured singer and actress Kim Se-jeong, singer Younha, and record producer Adora as judges.