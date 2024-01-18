Filipino Family in Abu Dhabi’s Canadian Dream Fulfilled through Dream Pathway International

A Filipino couple, residing in Abu Dhabi for 17 years, has recently received Canadian visas, marking a significant step toward their dream of a better future for their family.

Caysie, 48, and Jacquilou, 38, shared that their decision to pursue Canada was fueled by the country’s reputation for opportunities and family-centric values. Surrounded by friends with similar aspirations, the couple was drawn to the promise of a greener future, making the life-altering decision to move.

“We have been in the UAE for years, and we feel the need to aim for a greener future for our son. Knowing that Canada has a lot of opportunities to offer for hard workers, it also promotes family togetherness and schooling for our son,” shared Jacquilou.

The couple faced setbacks in previous attempts, but their unwavering faith and prayers kept them focused on their goal.

“We joined numerous groups, and several applications were unfortunate on their first lodge. So, we kept in mind not to expect much, so it won’t hurt, and that we can always try. We basically pray and leave it all to the will of the Almighty,” answered Jacquilou in an online interview with The Filipino Times.

Their journey to Canada found direction through Dream Pathway, a trusted agency discovered through common friends. The company, being a licensed agency with an office in Abu Dhabi, added an extra layer of confidence, assuring the couple that they were on a legitimate pathway to their dreams.

Upon learning that their visas had been granted simultaneously on January 11, 2024, the couple said, “We’re very happy that tears of joy unknowingly fell from our eyes. The result was very unexpected.”

Expressing their gratitude, Caysie and Jacquilou commend Dream Pathway, particularly Ms. Tine and Ms. Klare. According to Jacquilou, “It was evident to us that they gave our application their whole attention.”

The couple believes that Dream Pathway International can be a guiding light for more families seeking to immigrate to Canada.

For those aspiring to follow in their footsteps, Caysie and Jacquilou offer words of encouragement: “Stay positive and focused. Dream Pathway is a legitimate agency; have complete faith in your processing agency. They are more adept at what to do. Pray and never lose hope. Everything has its proper time. His time will always be the perfect time.”

As Sales Attendants and Business Cycle Managers, the couple is set to leave their hometown of Pampanga and their second home Abu Dhabi behind for a new chapter in Canada.

