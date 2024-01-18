DMW: More business opportunities in local tourism await OFWS

The Department of Migrant Workers in coordination with the Department of Tourism, has formed a new collaboration called Balik Bayani sa Turismo program offering Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who are returning home to the Philippines for good to consider jobs and business opportunities in the local travel and tourism industry.

DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans Leo J. Cacdac said the program wants to offer returning OFWs and their families with jobs and business opportunities through free tourism-related skills development.

“Walang OFW na ayaw umuwi for good. Everyone has plans for their families and communities. That’s why this partnership with the DOT is a huge help for our OFWs to come home with their families while having a sustainable source of income in the local tourism sector,” said Cacdac.

OFWs and their families may avail of free tourism-related trainings in culinary tourism, farm tourism, homestay operations and tour guiding under the partnership program. OFWs with tourism related experience can be included in the DOT’s pool of experts.

The DOT and DMW in cooperation with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) will also provide scholarship grants for qualified OFWs and their family members.

DOT Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said OFWs are the best tourism ambassadors of the Philippines highlighting their expertise and competence that are truly in demand globally.

“We are counting on our partnership with the DMW because the returning OFWs are so much valued in the tourism industries because of their experience and expertise,” said Frasco.