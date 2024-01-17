The World’s First Open Fire Food Festival By Steve Harvey: A Culinary Extravaganza Just Over A Month Away

The countdown is on for the inaugural Open Fire Food Festival by Steve Harvey, a groundbreaking culinary experience set to take place at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi on February 24-25. This first-of-its-kind 2-day event promises a celebration of the global trend of open-flame cooking and flavor.

Renowned American television presenter, producer, actor, and comedian Steve Harvey will play host to the festival, sharing his passion for delicious food cooked with fire. In Harvey’s words, the festival is more than a feast for the senses; it’s an opportunity for people to connect, enjoy delectable cuisine, and create lasting memories.

The festival boasts a star-studded lineup of celebrity chefs, including BBQ Royalty Moe Cason, Steven Raichlen, and the Queen of BBQ, Melissa Cookston. Cason, a self-taught barbecue expert, brings his expertise from over 260 cooking competitions and high-profile US cooking shows.

Over the two days, attendees can expect a variety of interactive cooking workshops, pitfire BBQ demonstrations, and competitions, as well as live music & entertainment with renowned artist announcements imminent. There’s fun for the whole family with family-friendly activities for all, while guests will also enjoy meet and greets with Steve Harvey himself.

Tickets for the event are on sale now, starting from just AED 75, with various packages available. Children aged 12 and under enjoy free admission, and weekend passes are available for those wishing to attend both days. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.openfirefoodfestival.com/