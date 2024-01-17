Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Reconnect with home this 2024 by grabbing this exclusive offer from Philippine Airlines

Philippine Airlines announces a limited-time offer catering to those planning a homecoming trip in 2024.

Expats can now secure roundtrip tickets from Dubai to Manila for as low as 1,600 in base fare. This cost-effective offer is designed to make the journey more accessible for those planning to visit the Philippines this year.

Promising direct flights for seamless journeys, Philippine Airlines ensures a hassle-free travel experience with non-stop flights from Dubai to Manila. They’ve also sweetened the deal with a generous baggage allowance of 46 kg, providing expats ample space to carry belongings and pasalubongs from the UAE.

This limited-time offer also allows an all-year-round flexibility. Whether it’s a family gathering, a special occasion, or an impromptu visit, expats can make the most of this opportunity.

Act fast! Philippine Airlines’ exclusive offer is available until January 31, 2024 only. Don’t miss the chance to secure your tickets and make your homecoming extra special.

How to Book:

Visit www.philippineairlines.com or contact your preferred travel agency to grab this limited-time deal and make your 2024 homecoming a seamless and cost-effective journey.

