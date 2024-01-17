Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsPH NewsTFT News

Piolo Pascual wants to portray Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

Kapamilya actor Piolo Pascual said he wants to portray the late dictator and president Ferdinand Marcos Sr. in a biopic.

Pascual said that after his successful ‘Mallari’ film, he wants to do more ‘out of the box’ roles and outside his usual rom-com characters.

 

“I expressed my intention to do a Marcos biopic. Ferdinand Marcos, I mean the former president. Kasi I grew up in that era, I was born in the 70’s, and he was still the president back then up to the 80’s. I grew up, my mom was working in Malacañang, so he was a prominent figure in my childhood,” he said.

Pascual said portraying the late strongman is in his bucket list as an actor.

“That’s something interesting that I’d like to probably do,” he added.

Pascual, however admits that it may not be done very soon due to the political landscape in the country.

“In the right time, not right now. Definitely, not right now,” he added.

Pascual said there are more potential now in exploring other characters due to the rise of streaming platforms.

“The door is open. With the emergence of the streaming platforms, mas maganda nang gumawa ng content ngayon kasi mas diverse na yung mga konsepto. Hindi ka na stuck with one genre, one formula.” he said.

