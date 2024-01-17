Inspire your Creativity: HUAWEI Launches GoPaint Worldwide Creating Activity

Today, Huawei officially kicked off the HUAWEI GoPaint Worldwide Creating Activity. From 5 January 2024 to 29 February 2024, participants can showcase their digital art skills in an online activity that embodies Huawei’s commitment to fostering creativity. The HUAWEI GoPaint Worldwide Creating Activity is a platform for creative individuals or anyone passionate about creating. With Huawei tablets designed to deliver delightful creative features, the activity aims to inspire creativity and empower more people to engage in artistic pursuits and to bring to life the concept of ‘Creation of Beauty’.

HUAWEI GoPaint Aims to Spark Creativity, Offers Exciting Prizes

Recently, Huawei elevated the creative experience with the release of the HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2”, the ultimate tablet for creativity. It features a flexible OLED screen and an ultra-thin and lightweight design, with a stunning 94% screen-to-body ratio. Paired with the HUAWEI M-Pencil (3rd generation), which offers 10,000+ pressure sensing levels, the tablet enables mastery over a variety of artistic styles. Designed for creative minds, the HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2” ensures that your artistic vision is captured with unmatched precision and ease.

HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2” pre-orders are now available in the UAE at a price of AED3,399 with free gifts worth of AED1,696 including HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2, the HUAWEI M-Pencil (3rd generation), Magnetic Keyboard, 3 months of free HUAWEI Care + and Microsoft Office 365. Customers who order the 512GB version of the tablet will also receive the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2. The MatePad Pro 13.2” is available on Huawei’s official website and retailers.

Following this launch, the HUAWEI GoPaint Worldwide Creating Activity is extending the invitation to those passionate about art to continually inspire and energise their creative spirit. If you believe that to create is a universal calling, Huawei invites you to pick up your digital brush and ‘GoPaint’!

HUAWEI GoPaint will reward winners with a creation fund, including:

Best Creative Award (1 winner): $5000

Best Visual Award (1 winner): $5000

Best Storytelling Award (1 winner): $5000

Most Popular Award (2 winners): $5000

Honourable Mention (15 winners): $2000

How to Participate

To participate in the HUAWEI GoPaint Worldwide Creating Activity, simply submit your artwork in either of the following methods, before the submission deadline, 29 February, 2024 at 24:00 Beijing Time (GMT +8):

Method 1: Open My HUAWEI app on your phone or tablet, register within the app, and submit your work on the GoPaint page in the app.

Method 2: Post your work on Instagram or Facebook with #HUAWEIGoPaint, and mention the huaweimobile official account.

A Creative Journey Through Culture, Cityscapes, and Characters

HUAWEI GoPaint Worldwide Creating Activity consists of three conceptual categories:

Culture

Culture is the calling of all creators, the essence of our soul, where experience meets inspiration, and possibilities are endless.

City

If the world is a blank canvas, its cities are the lines, dots and brushstrokes that colour it.

Character

We are nothing without the people around us. The everyday acts of kindness, bravery, love, and resilience that give our lives meaning and purpose.

Submission Requirements

Artworks should be submitted in either JPG or PNG format, with a resolution of at least 300 dpi, and a file size of no more than 20 MB. Each uploaded work must have a 30 to 80 word text description.

Participants are encouraged to carefully review each category before submitting their work to the most suitable one.

Participants can only use HUAWEI tablets to create their artwork – any model is acceptable.

We look forward to your participation and wonderful creations in the HUAWEI GoPaint Worldwide Creating Activity. It’s an exciting opportunity to showcase your artwork globally, have it featured in-app placements, and tell your stories to the world.

For more details, please visit the official website: https://consumer.huawei.com/en/campaign/gopaint/