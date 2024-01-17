Dubai Jewellery Group’s grand finale: Mega Raffle crowns DSF with 20 winners, a quarter kilo of gold each!

The final night of the Dubai Jewellery Group event, hosted by the Dubai Shopping Festival 2023-2024 at the Gold Souk Extension Deira, wrapped up with an exhilarating climax, leaving a large, diverse crowd thrilled to be among the winners.

People from different nationalities eagerly gathered, anticipating their names to be called during the much-awaited raffle draws of the Dubai Jewellery Group. This concluded the event, which took place from December 8th, 2023, to January 14th, 2024.

The highlight of the night was the Mega Raffle Draw, where 20 lucky winners walked away with a quarter kilogram of gold each.

Even though the raffle draws have ended, the assurance remains that buying gold in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and its gold souk is always a winning choice due to the city offering the world’s best jewelry at the best prices. Additionally, numerous promotions are on the horizon for buyers in 2024.

Apart from the Mega Raffle Draw, the Dubai Jewellery Group also distributed 250 grams of gold during each draw date, from the event’s start to its conclusion. The digital raffle draw saw 200 winners claim 10 grams of gold each by using QR codes to purchase diamonds, gold, and jewelry pieces.

The event was a major success, with 275 shops participating in the Dubai Jewellery Group raffle draws, making it one of the largest gold raffle draws in the UAE. Buyers secured their raffle tickets by purchasing jewelry from participating stores, with a minimum spend of AED 500.

While the Dubai Shopping Festival has concluded, exciting promotions are still on the horizon for 2024. You can stay updated with the latest information and announcements about gold and the best promotions by checking Dubai Jewellery Group’s website.

You may also see Dubai Jewellery Group’s complete list of winners from the entire Dubai Shopping Festival event below: