DOJ probes BI for issuing work visas to aliens in fake firms

An investigation was ordered by the Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla to the Bureau of Immigration (BI) for allegedly issuing thousands of prearranged employment visas to foreigners who were reportedly employed by 500 local companies. Later on, these companies were discovered to be fake.

“We found that many corporations petitioning for 9G visas are fake corporations, nonentities which the legal department of the BI allowed,” Remulla shared through a press briefing on Tuesday,

A Prearranged Employment Visa, also known as 9G Visa, is granted by the BI to foreign nationals working for local companies in the Philippines, with the condition that the company must be registered with the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Remulla implied that he has given a directive not to grant any more visas to sole proprietorships but only to corporations that have the stamp approval of the SEC.

More than 500 corporations have been issued thousands of visas that were presumed validated by the legal department and visa issuing authority of the BI. Remulla mentioned that most of these were issued to those involved in Philippine Offhsore Gaming Operators (POGOs).

‘JUST THE TIP OF THE ICEBERG’ – TANSINGCO

In a statement, Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco shares that the blacklisted foreign nationals associated with fake companies are just a small part of a much more bigger situation. The BI is expecting more individuals to be blacklisted once the investigation is concluded.

‘

Last year, after an audit was conducted by the Verification and Compliance Division (VCD), the BI reported to the DOJ on blacklisting 459 foreigners after it was found out that these aliens have been using fake companies in their 9G visa application.

A recommendation to the Secretary of Justice on the cancellation of their visas an an issuance of show case orders for those who were involved was forwarded last November according to Tansingco.

“Once we discovered the scheme, we immediately informed the DOJ who approved our recommendations,” he shared.

“As such, we have reorganized the visa-issuance procedures, palit lahat top to bottom, including the procedures in accepting, reviewing, assessing, up until the issuing of the visas. Tingin namin baka abutin ng one thousand or more ang mga foreigners that are petitioned by these fake companies,” he added.