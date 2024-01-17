Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DOH appeals to Marcos to suspend Philhealth 5% contribution hike

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report21 mins ago

Undersecretary of Health Dr. Enrique Tayag and DOH Secretary Dr. Teodoro J. Herbosa at the DOH Media Forum.

Department of Health Secretary Ted Herbosa revealed that he has recommended to President Bongbong Marcos to suspend the contribution hike of 5% to the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation or PhilHealth.

PhilHealth previously announced that the 5% increase takes effect this month in accordance to the Universal Healthcare Law.

Herbosa said in a press briefing that the rate hike would be an added burden to Filipinos amid rising high prices of basic commodities.

The Health chief will discuss the matter with the board of PhilHealth today.

“My position is I think Philhealth has enough money to actually continue to give benefits. It will not be hurt by delaying the increase in premium. I need to see good actuarials. You need to have science based policy. Hindi yung whim na itataas mo lang,” said Herbosa.

“Mas maganda siguro suspended pa din. Kung ako tatanungin, suspended parin siya. Nung sinuspend siya wala namang nawala sa benepisyo,” he added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report21 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Piolo 1

Piolo Pascual wants to portray Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

6 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2024 01 17 at 12.29.11 PM

Inspire your Creativity: HUAWEI Launches GoPaint Worldwide Creating Activity

49 mins ago
Cami Template 61

Kuwait announces first government under new Emir and Prime Minister

53 mins ago
RAMADAN

Ramadan 2024 in UAE: Holy Month to fall in winter for the first time in 24 years

1 hour ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button