DOH appeals to Marcos to suspend Philhealth 5% contribution hike

Department of Health Secretary Ted Herbosa revealed that he has recommended to President Bongbong Marcos to suspend the contribution hike of 5% to the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation or PhilHealth.

PhilHealth previously announced that the 5% increase takes effect this month in accordance to the Universal Healthcare Law.

Herbosa said in a press briefing that the rate hike would be an added burden to Filipinos amid rising high prices of basic commodities.

The Health chief will discuss the matter with the board of PhilHealth today.

“My position is I think Philhealth has enough money to actually continue to give benefits. It will not be hurt by delaying the increase in premium. I need to see good actuarials. You need to have science based policy. Hindi yung whim na itataas mo lang,” said Herbosa.

“Mas maganda siguro suspended pa din. Kung ako tatanungin, suspended parin siya. Nung sinuspend siya wala namang nawala sa benepisyo,” he added.