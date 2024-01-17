A space for the community: BurJuman Mall’s B Hub is now officially open

In its continuous effort to serve residents and visitors in Dubai, BurJuman Mall has opened yet another exciting space for the community—the B Hub, where ideas flourish, collaborations thrive, and connections are made.

The new community space was officially opened yesterday, January 17, 2023, at BurJuman Mall Level 3. Invited guests, partners, Filipino and international organizations, representatives from the media, officials of BurJuman Mall, and many more were present at the event.

The opening featured various exciting activations such as a food and drinks corner, personalized perfume stall, on-the-spot caricature-making booth, live band, interactive games, and many more.

During the event, the hub served its main purpose—to be a place where guests can connect, collaborate, socialize, and create lasting memories. An exclusive space that can accommodate around 120 people, the B Hub will present opportunities for the community to learn, grow, and develop themselves through fitness classes, workshops, book clubs, and so much more.

How to book the hub

While the B Hub is not yet available to the general public, BurJuman’s partner companies and organizations can now start inquiring and booking the place.

You can reach them through one of their different channels:

Website: www.burjuman.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/BurJuman

Instagram: www.instagram.com/burjuman

Or you may call them at +971 52 903 5968.