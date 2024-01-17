Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT ReachUAE News

A space for the community: BurJuman Mall’s B Hub is now officially open

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report54 seconds ago

In its continuous effort to serve residents and visitors in Dubai, BurJuman Mall has opened yet another exciting space for the community—the B Hub, where ideas flourish, collaborations thrive, and connections are made.

The new community space was officially opened yesterday, January 17, 2023, at BurJuman Mall Level 3. Invited guests, partners, Filipino and international organizations, representatives from the media, officials of BurJuman Mall, and many more were present at the event.

The opening featured various exciting activations such as a food and drinks corner, personalized perfume stall, on-the-spot caricature-making booth, live band, interactive games, and many more.

During the event, the hub served its main purpose—to be a place where guests can connect, collaborate, socialize, and create lasting memories. An exclusive space that can accommodate around 120 people, the B Hub will present opportunities for the community to learn, grow, and develop themselves through fitness classes, workshops, book clubs, and so much more.

How to book the hub

While the B Hub is not yet available to the general public, BurJuman’s partner companies and organizations can now start inquiring and booking the place.

You can reach them through one of their different channels:

Website: www.burjuman.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/BurJuman

Instagram: www.instagram.com/burjuman

Or you may call them at +971 52 903 5968.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report54 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT News PAL OFFER

Reconnect with home this 2024 by grabbing this exclusive offer from Philippine Airlines

1 hour ago
MicrosoftTeams image 77

The World’s First Open Fire Food Festival By Steve Harvey: A Culinary Extravaganza Just Over A Month Away

5 hours ago
MUL2 20170627 00332 Edit Face Off No Wasp or Electro 1

Few weeks left, here’s what to expect in Marvel Universe LIVE!

5 hours ago
Cami Template 58 1

Dubai Jewellery Group’s grand finale: Mega Raffle crowns DSF with 20 winners, a quarter kilo of gold each!

6 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button