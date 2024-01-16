Unleash your wanderlust with Singapore Airlines’ exclusive 2024 deals

World-class travel brand Singapore Airlines is offering fantastic fares to help Filipinos plan unforgettable getaways from Dubai.

Starting this January 2024, you can unleash your wanderlust by taking advantage of Singapore Airlines’ KrisFlyer exclusive deals.

KrisFlyer is Singapore Airlines’ ultimate rewards program that allows you to enjoy incredible savings on your dream destinations. This year, KrisFlyer members can benefit from an almost year-round travel discount by booking tickets using the promo code ILOVEKF.

Great Fares Starting at AED 1,455!

Plan your 2024 getaways with fares as low as AED 1,455. From January 16 to February 12, 2024, you can book tickets for travels between February 1 and November 30, 2024. Visit the Singaporeair.com page and use the promo code to secure your spot on this these unbeatable deals.

Great Getaways

Your ticket to incredible adventures starts here, as this promo offers spectacular fare deals to your favorite destinations in Southeast Asia, North Asia, and Australia.

Among the top most popular places you can visit using this promo are Sydney, Australia; Phuket, Thailand; Osaka, Japan, and of course, our home country, Manila.

So, what are you waiting for? Make sure to book your tickets and fly smarter by becoming a certified KrisFlyer.

Not yet a member? Don’t worry; registering is as easy as redeeming their rewards. Sign up now and elevate your travel experience. Simply create an account by providing your complete name and contact information.

With KrisFlyer, the rewards aren’t just limited to the skies. Earn miles not only when you fly but also when you indulge in dining, shopping, exploring, and more. It’s the ultimate passport to a world of rewards – sign up now and elevate your travel experience.

Don’t miss out on these exclusive offers – book now through singaporeair.com or the Singapore Airlines mobile app using promo code ILOVEKF.