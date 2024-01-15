Villanueva urges DFA, DMW to ensure welfare of displaced OFWs in New Zealand, avoid Saudi fiasco repeat

Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva urges the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to ensure that no Filipinos will be unpaid in New Zealand.

The statement comes after reports that some 700 Filipinos in New Zealand will be displaced after their companies have closed during Christmas holidays. The company, identified as ELE, has promised to pay all the displaced workers.

Villanueva said what happened in Saudi Arabia where thousands of OFWs were left unpaid should not happen again in New Zealand.

“Having no job in a foreign country is a nightmare for our kababayan OFWs. For them, it’s no work, no pay. And without pay, how will they survive?” said Villanueva.

We don’t want a repeat of what happened to our kababayans who were laid off in Saudi Arabia and remain waiting to get their pay and other receivables. Let’s act now,” the senator added.

Villanueva said that the DFA and DMW should be consistent in reaffirming the country’s position.

“We ask the DMW and the DFA to immediately make representations with the New Zealand government and the private company so that obligations to our OFWs will be fulfilled in the soonest time possible,” the senator said.

Villanueva pointed out that the work visa of OFWs is valid for 3 years but they are not allowed to switch jobs. The senator added that he has received information that some displaced workers are now living on their own or getting assistance from the Filipino community.

“We know this is not sustainable. One of these days they will run out of food and other supplies. Worse, they have families in the Philippines who are worried and yet, in need of support as well,” said Villanueva.