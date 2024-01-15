UAE: Stricter consumer rights, AED 1M penalty for violating businesses

The Ministry of Economy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) further strengthens its consumer rights protection.

On Thursday, the Ministry announced the addition of 46 violations to Federal Decree-Law No. 5 of 2023. This is the first time the country introduced a huge number of offenses in an amendment.

According to the law, businesses can be fined from AED 100,000 up to as high as AED 1 million, depending on the severity of the consumer rights they violated.

Moreover, the law implemented integrated regulatory systems and procedures and imposed over 43 commitments for goods providers to promote ethical business practices as well as increase the customers’ satisfaction, pleasure, and well-being.

For instance, if a supplier does not fix, maintain, return items, offer after-sales services, or issue a refund within a time after a customer complaint, they will be fined AED 250,000.

And if the supplier disregards standard specifications, health and safety requirements, and guidelines, they will possibly face a whopping amount of AED 200,000 fines.

Some penalties may result in the cancellation or de-registration of a business if offenses are repeated.