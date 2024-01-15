Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

PH issues moratorium on employment of seasonal workers in South Korea

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal47 mins ago

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has issued a moratorium on Monday, January 15, 2024 which implements a temporary ban on hiring and deploying seasonal workers to South Korea.

This moratorium is a result of a thorough discussion between three concerned parties: the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, the Bureau of Immigration, and the Department of Foreign Affairs.

According to the Officer-in-Charge of the DMW, this moratorium aims to strengthen the protection of the rights of the seasonal workers, in particular, it is a response to the documented reports on unlawful recruitment, labor issues, and welfare-related concerns of the Overseas Filipino Workers.

The advisory which was posted on the Facebook of the DMW has now been removed.

WhatsApp Image 2024 01 15 at 11.11.01 4ff4409e

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal47 mins ago
Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal

Kate Liane Sudiacal

The bunsong babae of The Filipino Times. Kate is a budding writer striving to become a trusted voice and an iterative journalist through the portrayal of Filipino excellence in her narratives and delivering the most recent updates to both Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2024 01 15T120936.744

From ‘Sheikh Zayed Road’ to ‘Burj Khalifa’, Dubai reveals new names of 28 key areas

44 mins ago
Screenshot 2024 01 15 114758

Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino hit by COVID-19

1 hour ago
Cami Template 48

Palawan pride: Named among 2024’s Top Trending Destinations in the world

2 hours ago
Screenshot 2024 01 15 103748

It’s not fine to pay a fine: Know the etiquette so you won’t get a ticket

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button