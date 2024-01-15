PH issues moratorium on employment of seasonal workers in South Korea

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has issued a moratorium on Monday, January 15, 2024 which implements a temporary ban on hiring and deploying seasonal workers to South Korea.

This moratorium is a result of a thorough discussion between three concerned parties: the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, the Bureau of Immigration, and the Department of Foreign Affairs.

According to the Officer-in-Charge of the DMW, this moratorium aims to strengthen the protection of the rights of the seasonal workers, in particular, it is a response to the documented reports on unlawful recruitment, labor issues, and welfare-related concerns of the Overseas Filipino Workers.

The advisory which was posted on the Facebook of the DMW has now been removed.