Palawan pride: Named among 2024’s Top Trending Destinations in the world

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino2 hours ago

Be proud, Palawan! 

TripAdvisor, a famous online travel information site, hailed Palawan as one of the World’s Trending Destinations.

In the enchanting southwestern reaches of the Philippines lies Palawan, which proudly earned the 4th spot on the list of top destinations. 

Also Read: Palawan named as 'most desirable island' in UK travel award

Meanwhile, Japan’s Tokyo takes the coveted first place, while South Korea’s Seoul and Vietnam’s Halong Bay claim the 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

“Palawan is a slice of heaven, a sliver of an island that teems with exotic wildlife, quaint fishing villages, and UNESCO World Heritage Sites,” TripAdvisor’s caption read. 

“Wave hello to endangered animals at the Calauit Game Preserve and Wildlife Sanctuary or explore the Japanese shipwrecks of Coron Island, regarded as one of the best dive sites in the world. A guided boat tour of the Puerto Princesa Underground River will take your breath away,” it added.

The website also named Palawan a place great for multi-day extended tours, resorts, snorkeling, and unwinding. 

Also Read: James Reid, Issa Pressman spend holidays in Palawan

