OFWs’ safety first: DMW, AMLC’s initiative deters illegal recruiters and traffickers

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino3 hours ago

Courtesy: DMW/Facebook

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) are working together to fight against human trafficking and illegal recruitment.

In this joint effort, they will investigate, prosecute, and seize assets to better protect the safety and well-being of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans Leo J. Cacdac said: “Today is a bad day for illegal recruiters and traffickers because the DMW and AMLC are forging a strong partnership to investigate and prosecute perpetrators preying on OFWs and their families.”

“This initiative is indeed a huge help in our shared commitment to protect and safeguard the welfare of migrant workers,” he added.

The agreement was signed by Cacdac and AMLC Executive Director Matthew M. David, who said that the initiative will help protect OFWs and their hard-earned money from criminalities.

The DMW urges OFW victims to seek free legal assistance from the Migrant Workers Protection Bureau.

OFWs can file cases against their offenders by contacting the DMW Anti-Illegal Recruitment and Trafficking in Persons Program on Facebook or through their email at [email protected].

