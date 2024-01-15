O! Millionaire Episode 87: A Journey of Winning and Environmental Care In 2024

In its 87th episode, O! Millionaire went beyond the excitement of the draw, providing a comprehensive guide on registering at O! Millionaire. As the new year progresses, it is important that more and more people become aware of the O! Millionaire Green Initiative and the prize that comes with supporting it.

Each participant, wherever they are in the world, has a significant role in creating the first sustainable green sanctuary, Oasis Park, which focuses on environmental conservation. The Grand Prize has now reached 93 million dirhams, which means that those who selected the “Double the Grand Prize” option can win up to 186 million dirhams if they match all seven of the winning numbers in this specific episode.

The O! Millionaire Registration Process and Its Environmental Commitment

While focusing on how to register and participate in the draw, the episode also emphasized the dual benefit of participating in O! Millionaire – winning substantial prizes and contributing to environmental causes. This approach reflects O! Millionaire’s commitment to combining rewarding experiences with ecological sustainability.

Remember, each Green Certificate is equivalent to a tree planted in Oasis Park. O! Millionaire is the primary sponsor of this green sanctuary, and efforts have started in India already. The next target location is in the United Arab Emirates. Stay tuned to the O! Millionaire official Instagram account for important announcements and to witness the progress of its environmental commitment.

For those who were not able to watch Episode 87 live when it aired on Facebook and YouTube last January 11, 2024, the full replay is available here.

The Seven Winning Numbers for Episode 87

The #OMillionaire Green Initiative Draw is a multi-platform draw that offers exciting prizes to participants on a weekly basis. It is the greenest draw on Earth, aiming to improve lives and make dreams come true for winners, all while creating Oasis Park – a state-of-the-art greener reality where millions of trees are expected to thrive, one per purchase of the Green Certificate.

The Live Draw takes place every Thursday at 8 PM in the local United Arab Emirates time zone (GST) and offers a thrilling experience, with actor-environmentalist Maradona Rebello as the host. It has become a big hit among participants, attracting people from all walks of life due to an excellent opportunity to participate in a global Green Initiative while standing a chance to win their best lives.

The lucky numbers for this Episode 87’s Grand Draw were 1, 4, 5, 21, 26, 30, and 39. Matching all seven of these means that the winner will be bringing home 93 million dirhams. If they selected Double and Secure the Grand Prize upon checkout, they will not share their prize with others who matched the same set of numbers and even win up to 186 million dirhams. Meanwhile, the Green Certificate ID FCV3 FFRH. Every week, one winner is set to win 100,000 dirhams for the Raffle Draw.

O! Millionaire makes it easy for participants to win their best lives, especially for those committed to eco-friendly living, which is why matching 3 out of 7 numbers can already guarantee a prize. Winnings automatically reflect at https://omillionaire.com/wallet.

As the Grand Prize nears 100 million dirhams, O! Millionaire offers more and more opportunities for people to have a brighter future and achieve all their dreams.