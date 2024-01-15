From ‘Sheikh Zayed Road’ to ‘Burj Khalifa’, Dubai reveals new names of 28 key areas

The Dubai Land Department (DLD) has unveiled the updated names of some key areas in the emirate, with the most significant change applied to the Sheikh Zayed Road neighborhood, one of Dubai’s busiest areas.

Known to be the world’s tallest tower, the Burj Khalifa has now become the namesake for the Sheikh Zayed Road neighborhood. This change further elevates the status of an area that is already famous for its jaw-dropping skyscrapers and luxurious buildings surrounding it.

On DLD’s website, a total of 28 areas are listed to have received new names:

Area Code Old Name New Name 284 Al Khawaneej Third Al Ttay 384 Al Medhmar AL ThanyahSecond 321 Al Mina Madinat Dubai Al Melaheyah 383 Al Safouh Third Al Thanyah First 312 Al Suq Al Kabeer (Dubai) Al Souq Al Kabeer 531 Dubai Industrial City First Saih Shuaib 2 532 Dubai Industrial City Second Saih Shuaib 3 533 Dubai Industrial City Third Saih Shuaib 4 393 Emirates Hills First Al Thanyah Fifth 388 Emirates Hills Second Al Thanyah Third 394 Emirates Hills Third Al Thanyah Fourth 412 Festival City Second Al Kheeran 683 Golf City Al Hebiah Fifth 599 Jabal Ali Industrial Jabal Ali Industrial First 591 Jebel Ali Village Jabal Ali First 681 Jumairah Village First Al Barsha South Fourth 684 Jumairah Village Second Al Barsha South Fifth 674 Motor City Al Hebiah First 664 Ranches Wadi Al Asafa 6 345 Sheikh Zayed Road Burj Khalifa 682 Sport City Al Hebiah Fourth 675 Sport City First Al Hebiah Second 911 UM NAHED 1 Madinat Hind 1 912 UM NAHED 2 Madinat Hind 2 913 UM NAHED 3 Madinat Hind 3 914 UM NAHED 4, Al Yufrah 2, Al Yufrah 3 Madinat Hind 4 340 Al Goze Second Ghadeer Al Tair 513 Esalal Madinat Latifa

Although there is no official announcement as to why the DLD made such changes, reports suggest that this move aligns with Dubai’s vision to be a world leader in innovation, excellence, and sustainability in the real estate sector.

Renaming these regions is crucial for their architectural and societal advancement due to the substantial and swift rise in construction activities observed in recent years.

Recently, the Dubai Road Naming Committee has also announced that all residents are now able to suggest names for internal roads and avenues in the Emirate as part of their new road naming mechanism.

According to the committee, this new mechanism will integrate elements of the authentic heritage, identity, and futuristic aspirations of the emirate.