From ‘Sheikh Zayed Road’ to ‘Burj Khalifa’, Dubai reveals new names of 28 key areas

The Dubai Land Department (DLD) has unveiled the updated names of some key areas in the emirate, with the most significant change applied to the Sheikh Zayed Road neighborhood, one of Dubai’s busiest areas.
Known to be the world’s tallest tower, the Burj Khalifa has now become the namesake for the Sheikh Zayed Road neighborhood. This change further elevates the status of an area that is already famous for its jaw-dropping skyscrapers and luxurious buildings surrounding it.
On DLD’s website, a total of 28 areas are listed to have received new names:
|Area Code
|Old Name
|New Name
|284
|Al Khawaneej Third
|Al Ttay
|384
|Al Medhmar
|AL ThanyahSecond
|321
|Al Mina
|Madinat Dubai Al Melaheyah
|383
|Al Safouh Third
|Al Thanyah First
|312
|Al Suq Al Kabeer (Dubai)
|Al Souq Al Kabeer
|531
|Dubai Industrial City First
|Saih Shuaib 2
|532
|Dubai Industrial City Second
|Saih Shuaib 3
|533
|Dubai Industrial City Third
|Saih Shuaib 4
|393
|Emirates Hills First
|Al Thanyah Fifth
|388
|Emirates Hills Second
|Al Thanyah Third
|394
|Emirates Hills Third
|Al Thanyah Fourth
|412
|Festival City Second
|Al Kheeran
|683
|Golf City
|Al Hebiah Fifth
|599
|Jabal Ali Industrial
|Jabal Ali Industrial First
|591
|Jebel Ali Village
|Jabal Ali First
|681
|Jumairah Village First
|Al Barsha South Fourth
|684
|Jumairah Village Second
|Al Barsha South Fifth
|674
|Motor City
|Al Hebiah First
|664
|Ranches
|Wadi Al Asafa 6
|345
|Sheikh Zayed Road
|Burj Khalifa
|682
|Sport City
|Al Hebiah Fourth
|675
|Sport City First
|Al Hebiah Second
|911
|UM NAHED 1
|Madinat Hind 1
|912
|UM NAHED 2
|Madinat Hind 2
|913
|UM NAHED 3
|Madinat Hind 3
|914
|UM NAHED 4, Al Yufrah 2, Al Yufrah 3
|Madinat Hind 4
|340
|Al Goze Second
|Ghadeer Al Tair
|513
|Esalal
|Madinat Latifa
Although there is no official announcement as to why the DLD made such changes, reports suggest that this move aligns with Dubai’s vision to be a world leader in innovation, excellence, and sustainability in the real estate sector.
Renaming these regions is crucial for their architectural and societal advancement due to the substantial and swift rise in construction activities observed in recent years.
Recently, the Dubai Road Naming Committee has also announced that all residents are now able to suggest names for internal roads and avenues in the Emirate as part of their new road naming mechanism.
According to the committee, this new mechanism will integrate elements of the authentic heritage, identity, and futuristic aspirations of the emirate.