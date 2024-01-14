Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai Police implements arm wrestling for 70 inmates

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino7 hours ago

Courtesy: Dubai Police/Twitter

Dubai Police has recently hosted an arm wrestling championship for 70 inmates.

This move aimed to show Dubai’s Correctional and Punitive Establishments’ commitment to rehabilitating inmates.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Dubai Police wrote that the initiative “focuses on guiding inmates toward positive behavioral changes, facilitating their reintegration into society, and offering opportunities for productivity.”

Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments Brigadier Marwan Abdul Karmi Julfar, all 70 inmates were divided into over and under 90 kg.

Meanwhile, Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness at Dubai Police, stated that the initiative promotes values of tolerance and societal brotherhood.

“These activities and competitions embed a positive feeling, providing a good physical and mental sports experience,” he said.

Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

