CTU apologizes to Muslim Community over controversial Sinulog performance

The Sinulog performance by Cebu Technological University in Cebu City went viral due to its alleged misrepresentation of the Bangsamoro (BARMM) people.

On Friday, the concerned party issued an apology to the Muslim Community saying:

“To our beloved Muslim Brothers and Sisters, we, the Cebu Technological University (CTU) community, write to express our deepest and most sincere apologies for any offense or disrespect caused by our Sinulog dance presentation during the Sinulog Festival Launching organized by the Sinulog Foundation Inc.”

The performance recently received backlash from both the netizens and the Muslim community.

Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim, through a statement, shared his dislike on the performance calling it “grossly inappropriate and culturally insensitive.”

In the apology by CTU they shared, “We are committed to learning from this experience and taking steps to ensure that such incidents do not occur again. We will be conducting a thorough internal review of our performance practices to identify areas where we can improve our understanding and respect for diverse cultural and religious backgrounds.”

They also apologized for the inappropriate use of the Traditional Muslim attire during their performance.

“We are eager to engage in open dialogue and take all necessary steps to ensure a more inclusive and respectful university, and we hope to earn back your trust and collaboration in the future.”

The Sinulog is one of the biggest festivals in the Philippines held every January in Cebu City. It is a religious event honoring the Holy Child Jesus, famously known as Santo Niño de Cebu. Aside from its religious aspect, it is also known for its street parties.