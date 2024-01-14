BI stops entry of 3 American sexual offenders in PH

The Bureau of Immigration has prevented the entry of three American sexual offenders to the Philippines this month.

In a statement, the BI said the three were turned away at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport and Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

The three nationals were identified as Rolando Camama, 73; Kenneth Ray Miller, 56, and Kenneth Anthony Mulford, 79.

Camama and Miller tried to enter the country at NAIA while Mulford was prevented at MCIA.

The US government tagged the three as sexual offenders according to the BI.

“They were immediately sent back on board the next flight back to their country from origin and are included in the BI’s blacklist of unwanted aliens,” the BI said.