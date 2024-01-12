Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Ralph Recto takes oath, assumes post as Finance Chief

Courtesy: Department of Finance/Facebook

Former Senator Ralph Recto has officially assumed his post as Finance Secretary after taking his oath with President Bongbong Marcos.

“A gentleman that I do not think needs very much introduction, as he has been in public life since we were very young Congressman together, Secretary Ralph Recto for the Department of Finance,” Marcos said in an event in Malacañang.

Marcos said Recto’s experience as lawmaker will be helpful in his new post.

“I am certain that he will be championing reforms, leveraging his influence in both Houses of Congress into passing bills that accelerate growth, drawing investments, and create better jobs, while raising funds that will be invested back for human and physical capital formation,” Marcos said.


Recto made his mark after pushing for several tax reforms during his stint as lawmaker.

“He will be a major player in how we stay on the path of growth, meet and even surpass our medium term fiscal target and achieve our development targets,” Marcos said.

Former Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno will then go back to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

“We shall continue to rely on your expertise and exuberance as a member now of the Monetary Board,” Marcos told Diokno.

