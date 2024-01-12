Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Overseas Filipinos among top winners of RTA photo competition

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera5 hours ago

Courtesy: RTA

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the winners of its recently concluded Best Sustainable Transport Means Photo Competition, held under the theme ‘Mobility in Dubai,’ with Overseas Filipinos (OFs) clinching the top awards.

In collaboration with the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA), the competition encouraged public transport users to capture stunning images of various sustainable transport modes, including the metro, tram, public buses, and marine transport such as water buses, water taxis, abra, and ferries using their mobile phones.

For the “Single Image” category, the winners are as follows:

  • First place: Rashad Kunhi Muhammad
419481522 18413752036037912 8029782321916738805 n
Courtesy: RTA
  • Second place: Hassan Diaa Al-Din
419321557 18413752045037912 1803584991596397859 n
Courtesy: RTA
  • Third place: Mark Anthony Agtay
419368871 18413752054037912 5908486755101759620 n
Courtesy: RTA

Meanwhile, in the “Portfolio” category, the following emerged victorious:

  • First place: Jason Bala
419378858 18413751517037912 8444673388050690197 n
Courtesy: RTA
  • Second place: Charlie Villagracia
419363991 18413751526037912 2399769168631118992 n
Courtesy: RTA
  • Third place: Warren Poblete
419381659 18413751535037912 5407463817447525422 n
Courtesy: RTA

The third place winner, Mark Anthony Agtay, a Filipino working in Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector and a professional photographer, shared with The Filipino Times his delight upon winning the prestigious competition.

“I feel happy and grateful that I won in this competition organized by HIPA and RTA. I’m from Abu Dhabi, but every time I visit Dubai, I always use its public transportation like the bus and metro. Dubai’s transportation system is very helpful because it’s everywhere and easy to access, making travel easy and relaxing,” Agtay expressed.

When asked about the story behind his winning photo, he said that he tried to capture the beauty of the Old Dubai.

“My inspiration behind my winning photo is about the heritage and traditional way of transportation in the past that Dubai’s transportation system preserves,” he shared.

The competition provides riders with a special chance to explore and capture the diverse sites of the city. Participants can document the impressive buildings, scenic roads, green spaces, and iconic structures of Dubai. These include uniquely designed and illuminated bridges, corridors, and other landmarks that define the city.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera5 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Duterte

QC prosecutors junk case filed vs. Duterte

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 01 12T153207.374

Miles Ocampo: I am cancer-free

6 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 10 03T114701.531

PhilHealth implements 5% contribution hike this year

6 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 01 12T145454.282

Ralph Recto takes oath, assumes post as Finance Chief

6 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button