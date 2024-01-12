Overseas Filipinos among top winners of RTA photo competition

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the winners of its recently concluded Best Sustainable Transport Means Photo Competition, held under the theme ‘Mobility in Dubai,’ with Overseas Filipinos (OFs) clinching the top awards.

In collaboration with the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA), the competition encouraged public transport users to capture stunning images of various sustainable transport modes, including the metro, tram, public buses, and marine transport such as water buses, water taxis, abra, and ferries using their mobile phones.

For the “Single Image” category, the winners are as follows:

First place: Rashad Kunhi Muhammad

Second place: Hassan Diaa Al-Din

Third place: Mark Anthony Agtay

Meanwhile, in the “Portfolio” category, the following emerged victorious:

First place: Jason Bala

Second place: Charlie Villagracia

Third place: Warren Poblete

The third place winner, Mark Anthony Agtay, a Filipino working in Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector and a professional photographer, shared with The Filipino Times his delight upon winning the prestigious competition.

“I feel happy and grateful that I won in this competition organized by HIPA and RTA. I’m from Abu Dhabi, but every time I visit Dubai, I always use its public transportation like the bus and metro. Dubai’s transportation system is very helpful because it’s everywhere and easy to access, making travel easy and relaxing,” Agtay expressed.

When asked about the story behind his winning photo, he said that he tried to capture the beauty of the Old Dubai.

“My inspiration behind my winning photo is about the heritage and traditional way of transportation in the past that Dubai’s transportation system preserves,” he shared.

The competition provides riders with a special chance to explore and capture the diverse sites of the city. Participants can document the impressive buildings, scenic roads, green spaces, and iconic structures of Dubai. These include uniquely designed and illuminated bridges, corridors, and other landmarks that define the city.