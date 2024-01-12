How the C-bridge Design Makes HUAWEI FreeClip the Stylish and Comfortable Earbuds for Active Lifestyles

Open-ear earbuds – hate it or love it, this genre of earbuds has added greater diversity to a market that lacks it. For many users, in-ear earbuds may not always be the standard cup of tea, yet they have become the dominant product in the wireless audio consumer market. While in-ear earbuds are suited for audiophiles, their design inherently makes them susceptible to sliding and falling off the ears, and could be uncomfortable if worn for long periods. Open-ear earbuds have sought to address these downsides, but most attempts have been less than stellar – until the much-awaited arrival of the HUAWEI FreeClip.

Sporting an iconic C-bridge Design, an engineering marvel patented by Huawei, the clip-on open-ear earbuds defy design conventions, offering both comfort and style. Here’s how the unique design of the FreeClip has given the open-ear earbuds industry a run for their money.

Built for Fitness

The largest demographic of open-ear earbud users is typically athletes who want secure, sweatproof, and comfortable earbuds for workouts. This might be why we’ve seen most open-ear earbuds being marketed mainly towards active consumers. And yet, most of these open-ear earbuds have failed to meet the expectations of these users. For example, neckband or ear-hook type of earbuds have received some negative feedback because of the discomfort from the rubber hooks and bands, which catch on hair and clothes during exercise.

Learning from these mistakes, Huawei spent three years mastering the C-bridge Design and its clip-on mechanism to optimise the FreeClip for fitness enthusiasts. In fact, the C-bridge Design is based on extensive research done on over 10,000 human ears from all over the world. As a result, the FreeClip can adapt to every ear type and provide a secure and comfortable fit. This is thanks to the C-bridge’s Ni-Ti memory wire core, lightweight build of only 5.6g each, and optimised 11-degree tilt angle.

All these allow the earbuds to stay on the ears even as you work up a sweat. You can jump, run, and move about without the earbuds slipping off. At the same time, the open-ear design structure brings better breathability to the ears and allows you to stay connected to the real world — important for those dabbling in outdoor sports like running and cycling. These earbuds also carry an IP54-rated water and sweat resistance rating, giving you the confidence to go all out during your workout without fear of damaging their earbuds.

In the Office: Stay Focused and Collaborate Freely

With fewer cubicles and greater collaborative spaces in modern offices, in-ear earbuds can get in the way when you need to work closely with colleagues. The open-ear design of the FreeClip lets you users to stay focused on work while enjoying your favourite tunes, and also stay aware of your surroundings. This makes it easier for spontaneous interactions with coworkers, and also makes you seem more approachable.

With a total of 36 hours of battery life with the charging case and incredible call quality, you can get through back-to-back meetings without any battery anxiety. Moreover, with the Reverse Sound Waves System and the C-bridge Design, the FreeClip keep the audio within the immediate periphery of your ears and reduce sound leakage. This protects your privacy when taking calls around others. Furthermore, the intelligent left-right ear recognition adds an all-new level of convenience. That means you don’t have to worry about wearing them correctly and can simply put them on and go.

Fashion Forward: Styled for Every Outfit and Occasion

The HUAWEI FreeClip follows Huawei’s new Fashion Forward strategy to transform its wearable technologies into fashion statements. We’ve already seen an entry of unique and stylish products like the HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 to the HUAWEI Eyewear 2, and now the FreeClip, which manages a sleek exterior even with its technical complexities.

You can proudly sport the FreeClip anywhere and be confidently stylish, from the office to the gym to a gala. With its earring-like design and two stylish colourways, the FreeClip can pass off as a fashion accessory that complements any outfit. No matter if it’s worn to a hike in the mountains or to a usual day at the office, the FreeClip give you the liberty to move, work and play in comfort and style.