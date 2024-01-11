UAE takes massive jump in world’s most powerful passport ranking

The United Arab Emirates jumps from 55th spot to 11th spot in the Henley Passport Index making it the highest climber in the passport ranking of 2024.

The report was unveiled on Wednesday by Henley & Partners, a leading global advisory firm that specializes in citizenship and residence services. This exclusive official data is sourced from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

An unprecedented six countries share the top spot with visa-free access to a record-breaking number of destinations on the 2024 Henley Passport Index. Discover more about our Passport Index here: https://t.co/6zuQhdfcU3#passportindex #henleypassportindex #henleyandpartners — Henley & Partners (@HenleyPartners) January 10, 2024

Meanwhile Singapore and Japan are joined by four European countries as the world’s most powerful passport. These are: France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

The Philippines, on the other hand, has climbed two spots as it rose to 73rd ranking in 2024.

Read about it here: