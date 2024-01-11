No more Nol cards: Dubai public parks change entrance payment method

Imagine approaching the entrance of your favorite park in Dubai, attempting to scan your Nol card for access, only to find the gates unresponsive. This was the exact moment I, along with other residents, realized that Nol cards were no longer accepted as a payment method to enter several parks in the emirate.

This change resulted from the Dubai Municipality’s partnership with telecom giant Du, which was formalized in October of last year. The collaboration seeks to introduce innovative methods for ticketless entrance, streamline identity management processes, and enhance worker satisfaction, tech skills, and sustainability in the parks.

According to Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of Du, this new payment method will “redefine the way people access and enjoy public parks,” showcasing the emirate’s advanced identity management system.

However, not all public parks in Dubai have transitioned to ticketless entries. The Quranic Park, located in Al Khawaneej, still uses the Nol card system for ticketing.

How can we enter Dubai’s public parks now?

Just as I swiped my Nol card at the gate and found no success, the security guard directed me to a new ticketing machine near the park’s entrance.

At the machine, you will have the option to pay with cash or credit/debit cards. After selecting the number of tickets you wish to purchase and completing your transaction, a single ticket receipt will be printed. This receipt can then be scanned at machines located at the park’s entrance.

Furthermore, visitors can also use their digital wallets on their phones, such as Samsung Pay, Google Pay or Apple Pay, to seamlessly enter the park without printed tickets. Additionally, guests can book their tickets online ahead of their visit.

Faster, more efficient access

Asking residents who had the same experience, Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) John Miranda shared his surprise to learn the new system. He even doubted that his Nol card did not have enough balance that’s why he couldn’t enter the Zabeel park.

“Now that we can pay through debit or credit cards, it’s a relief,” he said. “The line is faster since there are more payment options. Thanks to the new payment method, access to the park is more efficient and faster. There’s no need to look for machines to reload the Nol card. It’s more convenient, allowing you to focus on your activity with one less thing to worry about, as we can pay by cash, card, Apple Pay, and Samsung Pay.”

However, the new smart system is still in the process of being implemented in other parks. Stay tuned for the latest updates regarding this new ticketing system.