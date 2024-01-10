No winner yet on PCSO Grand Lotto 6/55 P622M jackpot

The Philippine Charity and Sweepstakes Office announced that there is no winner yet on the P622 million peso jackpot for its Grand Lotto 6/55 draw as of Monday.

In a post, PCSO said that the total jackpot now is P622,896, 835.60. The winning numbers The winning combination is 08-18-24-17-28-04.

Players can now place their bets today until 9PM for the next draw.

A winner of a prize of more than P10,000 would be subjected to 20% tax.

This means that if a person wins the current jackpot, he can bring home around P497 million prize money.

Early this month, a bettor from Albay won the Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot prize of P571 million.

“Ang masasabi ko lang sa mga nagsasabi na hindi totoo ang mga nanalo sa Lotto ay nagkakamali po kayo. Kailangan niyo tumaya para malaman niyo na totoo ang lotto,”the bettor told PCSO upon claiming the prize money.

The winner said that he wants to put the winnings into savings and donate some of it to charity.